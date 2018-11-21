Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited

A 40-YEAR-OLD man suspected of the murder of Jennifer Dornan has appeared in court in Belfast following his extradition from the Republic of Ireland earlier today.

The man was arrested on foot of bench warrants for the offences of murder and arson and a rape investigation which is unconnected to the Dornan murder.

This follows a ruling by the High Court in Dublin on 2 November 2018 to extradite him to Northern Ireland for trial on charges in connection with the murder of Jennifer Dornan.

Dornan was found dead at her home in Lagmore, west Belfast on 2 August 2015.

The man appeared before Laganside Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody until 4 December.

“Since Jennifer’s murder, we have continually sought to bring the person responsible to justice and have worked closely with justice partners including An Garda Síochána and the PPS,” Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police services and agencies.”

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing