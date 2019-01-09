This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man appears in court over stabbing of woman in Co Kildare

The incident happened at a house at Rathstewart Crescent, Athy at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 2:26 PM
27 minutes ago 1,848 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4431213
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged and appeared in court over the stabbing of a woman in Co Kildare on Sunday. 

The incident happened at a house at Rathstewart Crescent, Athy at around 8.30pm. 

A 41-year-old woman received a number of stab wounds to her back during the incident. 

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene and the injured woman was taken to Naas General Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening. 

In a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the investigation in Kildare. 

He was detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984 and appeared before Athy District Court on yesterday charged in connection with this investigation.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

