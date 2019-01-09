Man appears in court over stabbing of woman in Co Kildare

A MAN HAS been charged and appeared in court over the stabbing of a woman in Co Kildare on Sunday.

The incident happened at a house at Rathstewart Crescent, Athy at around 8.30pm.

A 41-year-old woman received a number of stab wounds to her back during the incident.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene and the injured woman was taken to Naas General Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the investigation in Kildare.

He was detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984 and appeared before Athy District Court on yesterday charged in connection with this investigation.

