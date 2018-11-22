This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 November, 2018
Man (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway

The collision occurred at around 10.20am this morning at Lismanny, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 6:53 PM
49 minutes ago 3,291 Views No Comments
Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road, Galway
Image: Google Maps
Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road, Galway
Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road, Galway
Image: Google Maps

A 56-YEAR-OLD man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway. 

The collision occurred at around 10.20am this morning at Lismanny, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road. 

A man was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car. 

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place. 

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions were put in place. However, it has since reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. 

