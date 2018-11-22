Man (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway

A 56-YEAR-OLD man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

The collision occurred at around 10.20am this morning at Lismanny, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe on the Eyrecourt to Ballinasloe Road.

A man was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the car.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions were put in place. However, it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in Ballinasloe on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.