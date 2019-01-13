This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch

An examination of the vehicle and crash site was carried out by garda forensic collision investigators.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 7:37 AM
59 minutes ago 2,810 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4437048
File photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN IN his 70s died after the 4×4 vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch in Co Cork.

The incident happened just before 11am yesterday on the R585 road at Shanlaragh, near Dunmanway.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

An examination of the vehicle and crash site was carried out by garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nearly 1,000 civil servants apply to leave Dublin
    53,673  70
    2
    		Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives going on strike?
    48,804  162
    3
    		'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    43,930  126
    Fora
    1
    		How I would fix the doomed rural broadband plan if I were the communications minister
    167  0
    2
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    52  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    60,340  42
    2
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    34,623  43
    3
    		Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    32,732  169
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at some of the strangest old photos on Niall Horan's Instagram profile
    7,711  1
    2
    		Here's why Irish artists are criticising The Weeknd over lyrics in a new verse of his
    6,875  2
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan's Late Late interview reveals her struggle with self-belief
    6,589  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    Sacking of James Comey led FBI to open inquiry into Donald Trump's collusion with Russia - report
    Government shutdown becomes longest in US history
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    DUBLIN
    'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    ROSCOMMON
    'This should be treated as a hate crime': Concern expressed after fire at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre
    'This should be treated as a hate crime': Concern expressed after fire at hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie