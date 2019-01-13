Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch

A MAN IN his 70s died after the 4×4 vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a ditch in Co Cork.

The incident happened just before 11am yesterday on the R585 road at Shanlaragh, near Dunmanway.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

An examination of the vehicle and crash site was carried out by garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.