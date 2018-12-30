Man dies after car hits fence in Co Cork

A MAN HAS died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

Shortly after 7am today, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the Old Dublin Road (R639) near J18 (Sallybrook/Glanmire), off the M8 motorway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man understood to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s understood the car he was driving left the road and struck a fence.

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the car and the crash site.

The man’s body has been brought to Cork University Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 455 8510 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.