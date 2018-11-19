Appeal for witnesses after man (23) dies in motorcycle collision in Co Wicklow

Hillbrook Lower at the R748, Co Wicklow

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died in a motorcycle collision in Co Wicklow.

Shortly after 2pm, a 23-year-old man was fatally injured when he came off his motorcycle at Hillbrook Lower at the R748 near Carnew.

It is understood he was travelling in the direction of Tinahely at the time of the incident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the morgue at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The local coroner has been notified.

The scene will be preserved overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

Local diversions are in place.

This brings the total number of motorcyclists killed on Irish roads this year to 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.