Thursday 15 November, 2018
Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident

Calls have been made for better protection and safety protocols for all dock and port workers.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 5:58 PM
41 minutes ago 4,571 Views 2 Comments
Dublin docklands
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the sudden death of a man in his 40s following a workplace incident at Southbank Quay in Dublin. 

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene shortly after 8.45am yesterday morning. 

A man in his 40s died following a workplace incident at the scene.

An examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí. 

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner have been notified.

The HSA said in a statement that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. 

Siptu has today called for better protection and safety protocols for all dock and port workers following the death of a worker on Southbank Quay yesterday. 

Siptu ports, docks and harbour organiser Jerry Brennan said the only way further incidents can be eradicated, or minimised, is “through the introduction of a certified training programme for seafarers”. 

“A safe pass certificate similar to the one used in the Irish construction industry should also be put in place for all dock workers as a matter of urgency,” Brennan said. 

“We are calling on the Minister for Transport and his department to meet with union representatives in order to ensure that these measures are introduced as a matter of urgency.”

