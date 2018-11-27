This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man due in court charged in relation to 3-year-old who went missing in Wexford

The Gardaí issued a CRI alert yesterday morning. The boy was later found safe and well.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 8:05 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A 30-YEAR-OLD MAN is due in court today charged in relation to an incident yesterday in which a 3-year-old boy went missing from his Wexford home.

Gardaí issued a child rescue Ireland alert, after saying that 3-year-old Jake Jordan had been taken by his father Patrick Somers following an incident at the child’s home at Saint Mary’s Villas in Bunclody, Co Wexford.

Such alerts are issued when “there is a reasonable belief that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of a child”.

The boy was later found safe and well and a man was subsequently arrested.

A man in his 30s is due to appear before Wexford District Court at 10.30am today charged in relation to the incident. 

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts.

