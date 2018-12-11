Man arrested over death of another man in Meath

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Co Meath.

Gardaí and an ambulance were called to a house at Johnswood Drive, Ashbourne, at about 12.30am today.

A 65-year-old man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

The man who was arrested is currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The house has been preserved for a technical examination and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information has been asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.