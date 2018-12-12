This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Man seriously injured after being hit by van in Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 10:39 PM
30 minutes ago 2,565 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4392361
File photo
File photo
File photo

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a traffic collision in Co Limerick in which a male pedestrian was seriously injured.

The 33-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a van on Main Street in the town of Hospital at approximately 5.40pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. The road is expected to stay closed until at least tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
