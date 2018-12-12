Man seriously injured after being hit by van in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a traffic collision in Co Limerick in which a male pedestrian was seriously injured.

The 33-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a van on Main Street in the town of Hospital at approximately 5.40pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. The road is expected to stay closed until at least tomorrow morning.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.