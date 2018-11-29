This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears

The victim told gardaí that the bus had jerked forward when she noticed Thomas McMahon’s penis on her shoulder.

By Sonya McClean Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 7:16 AM
1 hour ago 9,645 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366152
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A DUBLIN MAN who touched a fellow bus passenger’s shoulder with his penis claimed he had been urinating when the vehicle jerked forward and pushed him towards the woman.

Thomas McMahon, 35, of Aideen Avenue, Terenure, was due to be sentenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after he pleaded guilty to exposure on 28 June, 2017 on a Dublin Bus, in Crumlin.

The sentence carries a maximum penalty of two years.

Garda Conor O’Neill agreed with David Staunton BL, defending, that the victim told gardaí that the bus had jerked forward when she noticed McMahon’s penis on her shoulder.

He also accepted that McMahon said he had problems with urinating due to both his alcohol and drug addictions and that although he could not remember the incident, he thought it was most likely that he had gone to the back of the bus to urinate.

It was further accepted that McMahon was disgusted by his behaviour and extremely remorseful.

Garda O’Neill accepted a suggestion from Mr Staunton that McMahon “is now in better shape than he had been at the time” and he has “taken steps to rehabilitate”.

Mr Staunton submitted to Judge Melanie Greally that McMahon “didn’t have his wits about him because of his addiction”.

“He had gone to the back of the bus with the intention of urinating. There was no sexual element to it. He was not seeking to sexually gratify himself with making contact with her,” counsel said.

Judge Greally noted that McMahon has mental health issues and adjourned the case to 13 March next for sentence. She ordered a psychiatric report for that date.

Garda O’Neill told Siobhán Ní Chúlacháin BL, prosecuting, that the woman was heading into town on the bus when she noticed one man was sitting alone on the other aisle.

She didn’t notice him sit in behind her but when the bus jerked she felt his penis on her shoulder.

She saw he was standing up behind her and that his penis was not erect.

She screamed at him and ran down to the bus driver. McMahon got off the bus and the driver pulled up at the next lights and called gardaí.

The woman prepared a victim impact report in which she stated that it was “the scariest thing that had happened me on a bus”.

She took two days off work but otherwise the incident had no long lasting impact on her.

Garda O’Neill confirmed that McMahon was identified as a suspect from CCTV taken from the bus.

He was arrested and co-operated with the investigation, although he said he had no recollection of the incident.

McMahon has ten previous convictions for District Court offences such as public order and assault.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		GSOC launches inquiry after driver killed and garda dragged for 500 metres by second car in Monaghan
    75,485  59
    2
    		'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)
    70,919  96
    3
    		Weather warnings expire but heavy rain and wind forecast in the wake of Storm Diana
    70,194  17
    Fora
    1
    		Two years after the 'double Irish' was shelved, Google used it to shift billions to Bermuda
    414  0
    2
    		'I wish I spoke more languages - I often feel stupid at meetings where everyone is multilingual'
    184  0
    3
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    48,931  53
    2
    		Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    27,181  71
    3
    		Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    26,570  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Shane Lynch isn't a bit happy with RTÉ after *that* Late Late moment... it's The Dredge
    13,751  2
    2
    		Lindsay Lohan had a slightly salty response to being left out of Ariana Grande's new video
    8,954  1
    3
    		Love Island's Chris Hughes has been commended for This Morning appearance
    8,527  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man (50) who threatened to put intimate images of ex-girlfriend on Facebook avoids jail
    Former Labour TD Michael McNamara wins appeal against dangerous driving conviction
    GARDAí
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    LEO VARADKAR
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Calls for a Cold Weather Payment for severe weather to be introduced
    Homeless figures to show fall in children in emergency accommodation, but rise in individuals presenting
    'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie