Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Driver killed and garda dragged for 500 metres by second car in Monaghan incident

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 8:13 AM
1 hour ago 22,673 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4363771
Castleblayney Garda Station.
Image: Google Maps
Castleblayney Garda Station.
Castleblayney Garda Station.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 40s has died and a garda has been injured in an incident involving two cars in Co Monaghan last night.

A garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 close to Castleblayney Garda Station at around 11.30pm yesterday. The Audi drove off and the garda was dragged by the car for about 500 metres before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia, on the Main Street.

The garda, a man in his late 20s, is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where a post mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist.

The driver of the silver Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The road at Main Street is closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Crime Scene Examiners. Local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.

