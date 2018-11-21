This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Man killed on runway of Russia's main airport after being hit by plane taking off

The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm yesterday.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 6,161 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4353098
Image: Emin Zhafarov/Kommersant/Sipa USA via PA Images
Image: Emin Zhafarov/Kommersant/Sipa USA via PA Images

A MAN HAS been killed on the runway at Moscow’s largest airport after he was hit by a plane that was taking off, Russian investigators have said.

Russian news agencies quoted sources as saying the man was on a stopover in Moscow and had earlier picked a fight on board his flight from Spain. 

The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where “a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff”, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter.

The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm yesterday as the plane was taking off on a flight to Athens.

The head of Russia’s aviation watchdog Alexander Neradko told Russian agencies that the plane was operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot.

Investigators said in a video posted on Twitter that they found down from the man’s coat and a shoelace among the fragments scattered on the runway. No official criminal probe has been launched yet.

Sheremetyevo Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian news agencies said the man had been escorted by police in Sheremetyevo to the boarding gate for his connecting flight, but then walked away instead of boarding a bus to the plane.

Sources quoted by Russian agencies said the man had been due to fly on to Armenia.

Interfax news agencies also quoted a source as saying that airport services and police inspected the plane when it landed in Athens and found “holes” in the fuselage.

Aeroflot, which flies from Sheremetyevo, said on its website today that a number of flights have been rescheduled as one of the three runways was closed.

© – AFP 2018

