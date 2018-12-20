This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who raped Spanish student asks for transfer to Central Mental Hospital

Eoin Berkley (25) of Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, was jailed for 14 years for abducted and repeatedly raping a woman.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail and Declan Brennan Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 7:40 PM
1 hour ago 8,267 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408929
Eoin Berkley has been sentenced to 14 years for the multiple rape and imprisonment of a Spanish student.
Image: Collins Agency
Eoin Berkley has been sentenced to 14 years for the multiple rape and imprisonment of a Spanish student.
Eoin Berkley has been sentenced to 14 years for the multiple rape and imprisonment of a Spanish student.
Image: Collins Agency

THE DUBLIN MAN who abducted and repeatedly raped an 18-year-old Spanish student at a derelict site in the city has asked to be transferred to the Central Mental Hospital.

Eoin Berkley (25) of Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, admitted raping the girl at the Irish Glass Bottle Company site, Pigeon House Road, on three occasions between 15 and 16 July 2017.

Last month he was jailed for 14 years for what the judge described as “most horrific” crimes that were particularly degrading for the young woman.

Mr Justice White said the woman was violated in a horrendous manner and there was a collective sense of shame that a visitor to Ireland had suffered in such a vile way. As part of the sentence, Mr Justice Michael White imposed three years post-release supervision.

Today Berkley appeared at the Central Criminal Court so Mr Justice White could outline the terms of his post-release conditions. He ordered that Berkley be assessed for the Safer Lives programme or similar, that he follow the directions of his mental health providers and attend all appointments with The Probation Service.

He also directed that Berkley complete a victim awareness programme and notify authorities of any change in his address post release.

Berkley then asked the judge if he could be transferred to the Central Mental Hospital. Mr Justice White told Berkley that “places in the CMH are at a premium” and that the prison services would be carefully monitoring his mental health.

He informed Berkley that if he didn’t comply with the post-release conditions, he could be prosecuted in the District Court and face a maximum 12 month sentence.

Mr Justice White told John Fitzgerald SC, defending, that it would help Berkley “immensely” if he engaged with The Probation Service officer while in prison.

The judge accepted that Berkley was not “in a great mental condition” to speak to a probation officer, but told Fitzgerald that it would be of great assistance to him to do so.

At the sentence hearing, a doctor’s report handed into court found Berkley had a significantly compromised development and suffered from a severe personality disorder.

The court heard that while in custody on these matters, he used his own blood to write the words “I’m so sorry” on the walls of a prison cell.

Comments are closed on this article, as the victim chose to retain her right to anonymity in this case.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail and Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    86,925  63
    2
    		'A sobering read': Here's the Irish government's no-deal Brexit plan
    79,743  94
    3
    		'A deliberate act': Gatwick Airport flights remain suspended after drones flown over runway
    50,191  99
    Fora
    1
    		There's still a 'huge gulf' when it comes to securing post-Brexit flights to the UK
    159  0
    2
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    145  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    61  0
    The42
    1
    		Back to school with JVDF: Injury comeback, beating the All Blacks and exams
    15,632  15
    2
    		Christmas comes early for Spurs as win over Arsenal sees them into League Cup semis
    15,107  35
    3
    		Several of Ireland's top athletes are being prevented from chasing their Olympic dream. Here's why
    14,503  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The importance of Rachel McAdam's viral breast pump pic can not be understated
    4,577  4
    2
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps in 2019... it's The Dredge
    3,705  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    2,635  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    Court refuses Harvey Weinstein's request to dismiss sex assault case
    Man who raped Spanish student asks for transfer to Central Mental Hospital
    GARDAí
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    ROSCOMMON
    Occupation of KBC Bank branch ends after talks about evictions 'settled'
    Occupation of KBC Bank branch ends after talks about evictions 'settled'
    Roscommon eviction family say they're 'disappointed' in Varadkar's Dáil comments
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie