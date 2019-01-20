Man recscued from water at Howth Harbour after car drives off pier

A MAN HAS been recovered from Howth Harbour and taken to hospital after a car he was driving entered the water this morning.

Members of the Irish Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána and fire and ambulance services attended the scene which remains closed off.

According to An Garda Síochána, the man was the only occupant of the car which entered the water at Howth’s west pier at approximately 10.30am.

The man was rescued from the water a short time later and has been taken to Beaumont Hospital. He is fully conscious.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.