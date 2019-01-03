Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises

A 44-YEAR-OLD man arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a takeaway premises in Edenmore Shopping Centre in Dublin has been released without charge.

The incident happened at the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Coolock at around 12.22am on New Year’s Day.

A lone male entered the premises armed with what is described as a handgun, demanded cash and then discharged a number of shots.

Two male staff members (aged 28 and 38) received gunshot wounds. They were both removed to Beaumont Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

In the follow-up operation, two men (aged 16 and 44) were arrested in connection with the investigation.

The 16-year-old was released without charge on Tuesday night.

The 44-year-old man has also been released without charge last night.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing.