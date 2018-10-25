Man shot in the arm in north Dublin shooting

A MAN HAS been injured in a shooting in Finglas in north Dublin this evening.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm in the Meakstown area of Finglas.

The man has been brought to hospital .

It is believed he was shot in the arm.

Armed gardaí are now at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Finglas are investigating a shooting incident, that occurred at Meakstown, Finglas at approximately 8.30pm on the 25th of October 2018.

“One male (no age at this stage) received what is believed to be a gunshot wound to his arm. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. A scene is being preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí in Finglas are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 6667500.”