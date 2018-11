AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a man was hospitalised after being beaten and stabbed in Co Louth.

Gardaí were called to an incident at around 9pm yesterday in Moneymore Estate, Drogheda.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds that are non-life threatening.

It is understood that he was beaten and it’s suspected that a stanley knife may have been used.

Enquiries are ongoing.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy