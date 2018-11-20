Man who lost teeth from epileptic seizures fined for possessing cannabis used to treat symptoms

A 36-YEAR-OLD Co Clare man who has lost most of his teeth from epileptic seizures has been fined in court for possessing cannabis used successfully to treat his symptoms.

At Kilrush District Court, solicitor for John Mountaine, Patrick Moylan said that Mountaine has been seizure-free since routinely rubbing THC oil extracted from cannabis before he goes to bed each night.

Moylan said that using the THC oil from the cannabis is the only way that Mountaine can control his seizures.

“Mountaine’s seizures were so bad before he started taking the cannabis oil that he has lost most of his teeth through the jarring of his teeth during the seizures,” the solicitor said.

Moylan said that it was recommended to Mountaine that he turn to cannabis herb to control his epileptic seizures when all conventional medicine had failed.

Moylan said that Mountaine is under the care of a Galway based consultant neurologist and drugs including Lyrica, Amitriptyline and Topamax used to control his seizures failed.

“Mr Mountaine has tried all of the normal medications without success,” Moylan said.

In the case, Mountaine of Pella Road, Kilrush pleaded guilty to possessing €30 worth of cannabis herb on 10 Augusts 2017 at Tullycrine Upper, Cooraclare in west Clare.

“There are moves afoot to make cannabis available for medicinal purpose – current legislation doesn’t allow but it is expected to happen. Mr Mountaine accepts that today it is illegal. He knows that. He never smoked the cannabis. He uses it only for this process,” Moylan said.

Judge Patrick Durcan asked Inspector Paul Slattery: “Does the State accept and is it aware of the man’s medical condition?”

In response, Inspector Slattery said: “We are now.”

Judge Durcan said that “this matter of making cannabis available for medicinal purposes is the subject of considerable public discussion”.

Judge Durcan told Moylan: “I am not a law-maker. I have great sympathy for your client if he gets the relief he gets.”

Judge Durcan said that he was imposing a fine of €100 on Mountaine and told Moylan “the fine I would usually impose for this offence would be far greater and I accept what you tell me”.