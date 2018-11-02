This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years

The Judge said it was ironic that the 28-year-old man’s actions were a “warped manifestation” of his devotion to his family.

By Jessica Magee and Fiona Ferguson Friday 2 Nov 2018, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 9,683 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4320472
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A YOUNG FATHER-OF-SEVEN who slashed a Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife has been sentenced to five years in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

Alan Tuite (28) of Ennel Park, Artane, Dublin , pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and production of a knife at Rialto Luas stop, James’ Walk on 3 July 2017.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, Judge Melanie Greally said it was ironic that Tuite’s actions were a “warped manifestation” of his devotion to his family.

The court heard that the victim had just boarded the Luas when Tuite slashed his face in what his counsel described as a “moment of madness” over a previous alleged altercation between their respective children.

Judge Greally said the victim suffered a facial injury requiring six stitches and had to leave his job because of the attack.

She condemned what she described as a premeditated, serious offence which has left the victim with lasting physical scarring and psychological effects.

The court heard that the attack took place in front of the victim’s wife and two children, one of whom, a two-year-old girl, had been asleep and woke up to see blood and her mother screaming.

A victim impact report submitted by the injured party said he spent between €8,000 and €10,000 on medical costs after the attack. He said he continues to suffer anxiety and is fearful whenever he takes the Luas.

Previous evidence

At an earlier court hearing, the prosecuting garda told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the victim had boarded the Luas at Rialto on the day with his family.

The garda said the victim couldn’t get a seat and was on his phone when he suddenly heard the tram door closing and felt a scratch on his face. The victim had his back to his attacker and was not able to identify him.

CCTV footage played in court showed the victim and his family waiting to board the tram, while Tuite and a co-accused watched them from inside the carriage.

Tuite and the co-accused were then seen disembarking the tram. The co-accused handed something to Tuite, who reached in and slashed the victim’s face before fleeing the scene.

Tuite was arrested and identified himself on CCTV running down by the canal after the assault.

He told gardaí that he and the victim lived in the same sheltered accommodation and that there had been an altercation between their children.

“My hand was shaking. I flicked open the knife and sliced him; it happened so fast,” Tuite told gardaí.

I feel like a scumbag, but at the time I did not have control over what I was going to do.

Tuite accepted that he had caused harm and said he regretted it happening in front of the victim’s family.

“You won’t ever hear a story like that about me again,” he said.

Judge Greally set a headline sentence of five years but suspended the final 18 months due to mitigating factors including the fact that Tuite was a devoted family man with a large number of dependents.

She ordered him to comply with Probation Services for 12 months on his release and attend all appointments relating to the areas of victim empathy, training and employment.

The sentence was backdated to 21 September, when Tuite went into custody.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Magee and Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    58,415  32
    2
    		Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport
    46,028  31
    3
    		Healy-Rae sends patients to Belfast for hip and knee replacements to avoid a four-year wait
    41,806  94
    Fora
    1
    		'Selling my dad's practice was tough. It had put food on the table and clothes on our back'
    377  0
    2
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    269  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is adding millions of extra transatlantic seats - a move that pundits approve
    236  0
    The42
    1
    		'We paid €650 for a bus to Galway and no linesmen showed up. It's a complete lack of respect'
    35,599  21
    2
    		Johnny Sexton nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year award
    22,907  88
    3
    		McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    22,846  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kim Kardashian has issued an apology over her use of the R-word... it's The Dredge
    6,951  2
    2
    		Rami Malek has explained why he wasn't on board with saying hi to a fan's friends
    6,913  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,344  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    DUBLIN
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    Special Criminal Court convicts three people for murdering 'Monk' nephew Gareth Hutch

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie