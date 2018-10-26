This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Businessman falsely used names of U2 stars to steal six-figures sums from UK health board

Mark Evill’s company received almost £708,000 from the UK Health Board.

By Adam Daly Friday 26 Oct 2018, 8:29 AM
2 hours ago 10,578 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4306445
Bono (Paul Hewson) performs on stage at the O2 Arena, London.
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images
Bono (Paul Hewson) performs on stage at the O2 Arena, London.
Bono (Paul Hewson) performs on stage at the O2 Arena, London.
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

A MAN WHO used pseudonyms inspired by members of U2 has pleaded guilty to fraud offences after he awarded lucrative contracts to his own business while working for a health board in Wales. 

Mark Evill (47) told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court that he had made up personas, using the real names of U2′s Bono and The Edge. 

Evill worked for the Estates and Property Department of the Powys Teaching Health Board between February 2014 and May 2015 and was responsible for project management at the board.

However, instead of putting projects out for competitive tender he would ensure his own company, George Morgan Ltd, was picked.

His company received almost £708,000 from the Health Board after he created characters called Paul Hewson and David Evans who would compose emails for the company and sign off quotations.   

The court heard how Evill used the money he made in the fraud to buy land and properties in Wales, take two luxury holidays to Dubai and buy numerous cars and watches. 

“Mark Evill took hundreds of thousands of pounds from this public body out of his own greed, using his colleagues to ensure his business received lucrative contracts for work,” Juliette Simms, Specialist Prosecutor in the Specialist Fraud Division said. 

Two other employees, Robert Howells and Michael Cope, were also convicted of fraud offences for their roles in the scam.

The court heard how Robert Howells, an agency project manager in the department, held the funds for a number of works George Morgan Ltd undertook.

He received a £1,000 payment from the company and was helped in buying a car.

Cope was found to have received £500 from Evill in return for him helping to pass work to the George Morgan Ltd business. 

He denied fraud and acquiring criminal property but was convicted by a jury.

The three men will be sentenced on 2 November.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    84,100  50
    2
    		Eamon Ó Cuiv goes rogue to announce candidate for NI elections without party backing
    41,291  90
    3
    		Pensioner had visiting hours cut at wife's HSE-run care home after protesting over lapses in her care
    33,274  60
    Fora
    1
    		Peugeot and Honda's Irish importer is winding down two Dublin dealerships
    3,313  0
    2
    		Airbnb has accused the government of doing a ‘cut and paste’ job with new letting laws
    227  1
    3
    		Debenhams posted its biggest loss in 240 years - but its Irish digital sales are ticking along
    179  0
    The42
    1
    		Five US College Football games set for Dublin as organisers expect €250 million boost to economy
    37,353  24
    2
    		'It's hugely disrespectful, I'm disgusted' - FAI criticised after declining to attend PFAI awards
    30,933  29
    3
    		'The perpetrators of these incidents are not above the law' - GAA President condemns club violence
    15,987  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This clock from Lidl could change the way you sleep for good
    8,081  0
    2
    		Skin Deep: Here's how you can get that professional foundation finish at home
    6,400  0
    3
    		FYI: Leeds United FC just told Niall Horan that no one likes his solo career
    6,258  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused â¬3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    Limerick man (78) jailed for six years for raping one and sexually abusing two of his daughters over 10-year period
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Varadkar to meet Apprentice Boys on trip to Derry
    Varadkar to meet Apprentice Boys on trip to Derry
    Eamon Ó Cuiv goes rogue to announce candidate for NI elections without party backing
    UK committee warned by NI business panel why Brexit is a problem - using cheese as an example
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    Woman (17) who went missing from Dublin found safe and well
    Man in his 60s arrested after fatal shooting in rural area near Macroom
    DUBLIN
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner
    Dublin Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of cyclist in 2014

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie