This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (28) working on his uncle’s fishing boat died after the vessel capsized 100m from shore

The incident happened at Skerries harbour in Dublin on 26 May 2017.

By Louise Roseingrave Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 8:48 PM
29 minutes ago 2,529 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4318378
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A 28-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man working on his uncle’s fishing boat died tragically after the vessel capsized 100m from shore.

Jamie McAllister and his uncle Keith McAllister made a desperate bid to swim to safety, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Skipper Keith McAllister survived the sinking and he told an inquest into his nephew’s death how his 8.6m dredging fishing vessel, the ‘Shanie Boy’ flipped over leaving both men submerged.

The incident happened at Skerries harbour in Dublin on 26 May 2017.

Jamie, who was employed as an apprentice electrician, had asked his uncle for a few days work. The weather was sunny, the sea was calm and the tide was coming in as the pair left Skerries Harbour at 9.30am.

Giving evidence, Keith McAllister said they were dredging and emptying the contents into barrels on deck when the boat began to slow around 12.45pm.

They lifted the dredger and found it was carrying a lot of weight in the form of stones. As it came up out of the water the dredger swung to the starboard side.

The weight shifted the vessel in the water and Keith McAllister ran to the wheelhouse to try to turn the vessel but it “flipped over” in a matter of seconds.

“I ran into to spin the wheel the opposite way and drive her on. The TV flew off the wall and hit me in the face, I think it knocked me out.

“I came up to my neck in water. The [wheel house] door was closed and everything was jammed up against it. I went down three times to clear the way to get out the door,” he said.

When he surfaced he saw Jamie clinging to the hull and the pair decided to swim to the nearest yacht as the boat quickly began to sink.

“We tried to swim but every time I looked up we were further away from the yacht,” he said.

When the boat went down the bubbles separated us and that was the last time I saw Jamie.

He tried to continue swimming but said the tide was against him and he grew exhausted and lost consciousness in the water.

Skerries based fireman Michael Woods witnessed the incident from the shore.

“About 1.20pm I saw a single boat roll and two heads coming up. They got away from the boat but the stern went down and one disappeared,” Woods told the court.

He notified emergency services and Skerries RNLI launched immediately and rescued Keith McAllister from the water. His nephew Jamie was recovered the following morning, 27 May.

Garda divers located the body in nine metres of water, 60m from the site of the sinking.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as drowning.

Health and Safety Inspector Anthony Morahan noted in his report that neither man was wearing a life-jacket, though two life-jackets were available on board. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution and no prosecution was directed.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of misadventure and noted the “relevant factor” that flotation devices were not worn.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight
    57,777  79
    2
    		South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade
    55,664  24
    3
    		Cars driven onto bonfires and firework injuries: Dublin Fire Brigade received 900 calls last night
    46,338  59
    Fora
    1
    		Four Star Pizza is eyeing a move into Britain as it hits saturation point in Ireland
    295  0
    2
    		Ryanair insists its new baggage rules won't be a cash cow, but analysts see a €50m windfall
    275  0
    3
    		‘Our first big project was shelved - I thought we were screwed; we had no money coming in’
    123  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's very strange how the international management team overlook this league'
    30,206  43
    2
    		7 Dublin stars feature on 2018 All-Star football team
    27,652  96
    3
    		'I'd back myself to be a head coach, I'm not afraid of what people think or say'
    24,139  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The 13 greatest Irish Halloween costumes of 2018
    6,280  0
    2
    		Alesha Dixon has come for 4FM's Niall Boylan after his appearance on Good Morning Britain
    5,161  1
    3
    		Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell denied she has been paid to support pro-choice charities
    4,425  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    GARDAí
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    Work begins to reopen ground floors of schools shut over over structural defects

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie