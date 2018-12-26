This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harassment and drink driving: 181 Irish people arrested by Greater Manchester Police this year

One Irish person was arrested for attempted murder over this period.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A TOTAL OF 181 Irish people were arrested by the Greater Manchester Police up until the middle of October of this year. 

Data provided to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information provides a breakdown of offences that people were arrested for between 1 January and 19 October 2018.

One Irish person was arrested for attempted murder over this period. Another five Irish people were arrested for threatening to kill. 

Four were arrested for raping women aged 16 and over, two were arrested for raping girls aged between 13 and 15 and one was arrested for raping a girl under the age of 13. One other Irish person was arrested for sexual assault on a female.

Three Irish people were arrested for harassment, while four were arrested for the use of threatening, abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour. Two other were arrested for harassment without violence. 

Most common offences

The most frequent offence was assault, with 20 Irish people arrested for causing actual bodily harm. 

Assault by beating was the second most common offence (18), followed by criminal damage to a property valued over £5,000 (17).

With regard to children, three Irish people were arrested for child abduction, and three people were arrested for assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting and/or abandoning a child. 

Two people were arrested for breaching a sex offender order. 

In rather unusual cases, two people were arrested for begging, while one person was arrested for indecent exposure. 

Drugs

In total, there were 117 separate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of which were broken down into specific crimes. 

For example, there were seven separate listings for drug offences, as seen below. 

1

3

In all, a total of 14 Irish people were arrested for the above offences. 

Meanwhile, some 10 Irish people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place. 

Driving

Around 40 Irish people were arrested for offences involving driving and vehicles. 

One person was arrested for causing a death by dangerous driving, while another person was arrested for causing a death while driving a vehicle while unlicensed/uninsured. 

Six people were arrested for driving while above the legal alcohol limit. Two people were arrested for driving with specified controlled drugs above the legal limit. 

One Irish person was arrested for vehicle interference.

