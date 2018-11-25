Murder investigation launched after young man's body found in alley

THE BODY OF a young man was found in Derry city in the early hours of this morning.

His body was discovered in an alleyway off Creggan Street shortly before 2.45am.

The man had sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of his death.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation and Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244.”

Alternatively, people can share information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond remains closed this morning while police conduct follow-up enquiries into the incident.

Police have thanked members of the public for their patience and have asked them to avoid the area if possible while the investigation continues.