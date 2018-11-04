Woman to be charged over man's death in Foxrock

A WOMAN IS set to appear in court this morning in connection with the death of a man at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Co Dublin.

The woman, who is aged in her 40s, is due to be charged before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 9.30am.

GardaÃ­ were called to the scene on Tudor Lawn at around 11.30pm on Thursday. They discovered the body of a man in his 20s.

He had suffered serious injuries, with gardaÃ­ believing his genitals were removed with a knife. It is understood he bled to death after the gruesome attack.

The victim, from west Africa, had been living at the rented accommodation for the last two years. GardaÃ­ were called to the house earlier on Thursday following reports of a public order incident at about 3.30pm.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.