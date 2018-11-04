Woman to be charged over man's death in Foxrock

A WOMAN IS set to appear in court this morning in connection with the death of a man at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock, Co Dublin.
The woman, who is aged in her 40s, is due to be charged before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 9.30am.
GardaÃ were called to the scene on Tudor Lawn at around 11.30pm on Thursday. They discovered the body of a man in his 20s.
He had suffered serious injuries, with gardaÃ believing his genitals were removed with a knife. It is understood he bled to death after the gruesome attack.
The victim, from west Africa, had been living at the rented accommodation for the last two years. GardaÃ were called to the house earlier on Thursday following reports of a public order incident at about 3.30pm.
With reporting by Garreth MacNamee
