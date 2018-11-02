Body of man in his 20s found at house in Dublin

THE BODY OF a man in his 20s has been discovered at a house in Dublin.

The man’s body was found at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock at approximately 11:30pm yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

The scene has been persevered for technical examination and the body remains at the scene. The State Pathologist has been informed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late last night to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.