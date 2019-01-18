'Oozing with history': Take a look around the Mansion House, 100 years on from the first Dáil sitting

DUBLIN’S MANSION HOUSE is opening its doors this weekend to the public to mark 100 years since the first Dáil met in the building’s iconic Round Room.

Located on Dawson Street, the Mansion House is the residence of the Lord Mayor and has been owned by Dublin City Council, or the Dublin Corporation before it, for 305 years.

It is the oldest free-standing residential home in Dublin, and has been the scene of everything from the anti-conscription conference in 1918 to the signing of the War of Independence truce

“This building is oozing with history,” Lord Mayor Nial Ring said.

Watch the video above for more. The Mansion House is open to the public from Friday, January 18, to Sunday, January 20. The Round Room will not be accessible on Sunday.