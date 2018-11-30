This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
Marriott International says up to 500 million hotel guests affected by hack

Marriott was alerted on 8 September that there has been an attempt to hack their reservation database in the US.

By AFP Friday 30 Nov 2018, 2:06 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL HAS said that up to 500 million hotel guests may have had their data compromised in a hack of the Starwood reservation database.

The Shelbourne Hotel and the Westin Hotel in Dublin are part of the Marriott International group. The Shelbourne Hotel has confirmed that it has never been a Starwood hotel. 

Marriott said it was alerted on 8 September that there had been an attempt to hack their reservation database in the US.

The company launched a probe, and discovered “that there had been unauthorised access to the Starwood network since 2014″.

They discovered “that an unauthorised party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it”. 

On 19 November, Marriott ”was able to decrypt the information and determined that the contents were from the Starwood guest reservation database”. 

Other hotels in the Starwood network include Sheraton, Four Points by Sheraton and W Hotels.

“We deeply regret this incident happened,” said Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves.”

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

© AFP 2018

