This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case

This morning gardaí said Drew Harris is “reviewing all matters relating to this litigation”.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 12 Nov 2018, 10:35 AM
34 minutes ago 2,357 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4334822
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris is seeking to reverse a decision to cover legal costs of former commissioner Martin Callinan in a case being taken against him by whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

McCabe’s legal team has lodged papers in the case against Callinan, the Department of Justice, the office of the garda commissioner and the attorney general. 

Yesterday the Sunday Times reported the former commissioner had obtained a written agreement from Harris’ predecessor Dónall Ó Cualáin to appoint State legal counsel to represent him. 

In his final report published last month, chair of the Disclosures Tribunal Mr Justice Peter Charleton found there was a “campaign of calumny” by Callinan against McCabe. 

Now An Garda Síochána is seeking to reverse the decision to provide legal counsel for Callinan in light of the damning findings of the Tribunal.

A garda spokesperson said this morning “Commissioner Harris is reviewing all matters relating to this litigation”.

The Irish Times reports he is seeking advice on whether he is bound by this decision and he may, depending on the advice, go to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and ask him to scrap the agreement. 

It is likely this would result in a separate court action by Callinan against the State. 

Comments are off on this article as legal proceedings are active. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		500,000 people in Ireland have this condition, but half don't even realise
    101,911  11
    2
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    39,479  23
    3
    		Poll: Are female-only professorial posts a good idea?
    37,277  157
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    220  0
    2
    		'I'm blind and employed - but I'm the minority. Here's how employers can change that'
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    44,511  28
    2
    		'It was as close to starvation as it gets... I don't know where I got the willpower to go without food for so long'
    32,972  6
    3
    		Analysis: Why James Ryan is already one of the first names on Ireland's team sheet
    30,070  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Want to dip your toe in the world of trouser suits? Here are 9 of the chicest on the highstreet
    8,847  0
    2
    		What Percent Alan Partridge Are You?
    4,757  8
    3
    		How Well Do You Know the Ins and Outs of the Kardashian/Jenner Dynasty?
    3,759  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man hospitalised after being beaten and stabbed in Drogheda
    Man hospitalised after being beaten and stabbed in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Suspicious device made safe after being found beside car in Drogheda
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Kearney and Ringrose back in the mix as Schmidt considers changes
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    OPINION
    Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?
    Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?
    Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    '2 more weeks and he'd be back with other survivors with scarred lungs, stumped limbs or a shattered sanity'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie