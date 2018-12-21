Martina Fitzgerald to leave RTÉ after 18 years

JOURNALIST MARTINA FITZGERALD has announced that she is to leave RTÉ News & Current Affairs after 18 years of service.

Fitzgerald worked as the national broadcaster’s political correspondent until this month.

She had reported for radio and television and was a mainstay on RTÉ Six One for the last number of years.

Paul Cunningham was announced this month as RTÉ’s newest political correspondent.

In a statement this evening, she said: “After almost 18 years working with RTÉ News & Current Affairs today marks my departure for new professional adventures. I take great pride in my work reporting from Leinster House as RTÉ’s Political Correspondent and especially covering the dramatic 2016 general election and subsequent prolonged government formation process as well as the historic referendums on Marriage Equality and the Eighth Amendment.

I loved every minute reporting on political developments – and providing analysis and context – for RTÉ’s audience. Thank you to my colleagues who helped me with all this work and to everyone for their loyalty and decency.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs said Fitzgerald was an integral part of the news team.

He said:”During her time in RTÉ Martina has distinguished herself as a hardworking and dedicated journalist who has worked on many of RTÉ’s flagship radio and television programmes such as Morning Ireland and Six One News.

“Martina reported extensively on a range of subjects in particular as Political Correspondent based in Leinster House. She has been an integral part of RTÉ’s extensive and substantial coverage of general elections and referendums and other important and significant political events over the past five years. We wish Martina every success in her future endeavours.”