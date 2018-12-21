This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Martina Fitzgerald to leave RTÉ after 18 years

Paul Cunningham was announced this month as RTÉ’s newest political correspondent.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Dec 2018, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 13,135 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4410661
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

JOURNALIST MARTINA FITZGERALD has announced that she is to leave RTÉ News & Current Affairs after 18 years of service.

Fitzgerald worked as the national broadcaster’s political correspondent until this month. 
She had reported for radio and television and was a mainstay on RTÉ Six One for the last number of years.

Paul Cunningham was announced this month as RTÉ’s newest political correspondent.

In a statement this evening, she said: “After almost 18 years working with RTÉ News & Current Affairs today marks my departure for new professional adventures. I take great pride in my work reporting from Leinster House as RTÉ’s Political Correspondent and especially covering the dramatic 2016 general election and subsequent prolonged government formation process as well as the historic referendums on Marriage Equality and the Eighth Amendment.

I loved every minute reporting on political developments – and providing analysis and context – for RTÉ’s audience. Thank you to my colleagues who helped me with all this work and to everyone for their loyalty and decency.

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs said Fitzgerald was an integral part of the news team. 

He said:”During her time in RTÉ Martina has distinguished herself as a hardworking and dedicated journalist who has worked on many of RTÉ’s flagship radio and television programmes such as Morning Ireland and Six One News.

“Martina reported extensively on a range of subjects in particular as Political Correspondent based in Leinster House. She has been an integral part of RTÉ’s extensive and substantial coverage of general elections and referendums and other important and significant political events over the past five years. We wish Martina every success in her future endeavours.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    98,387  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    80,865  123
    3
    		Gardaí investigating fire at KBC building in Dublin city centre
    32,772  155
    Fora
    1
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    323  0
    2
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    199  0
    3
    		'We made mistakes when it came to funding. We could've ramped up the business even quicker'
    70  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    25,809  9
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    23,065  5
    3
    		'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    15,994  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    7,278  0
    2
    		Michael Rapaport has failed to see the far-reaching effect of his criticism of Ariana Grande
    6,306  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,451  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie