Mary Lou McDonald named as a 'Disruptor' who will help shape Europe in 2019

POLITICO HAS NAMED Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as a ‘Disruptor’ in its pick of the people who will shape Europe in the next year.

In its round-up of the class of 2019 – ‘the 28 people shaping, shaking and stirring Europe’ – they broke those chosen into categories: doers, dreamers and disruptors.

McDonald was also described by Politico as a ‘unifier’.

In its description of the longtime Sinn Féin member, it says:

Mary Lou McDonald has two things on her agenda: a Sinn Féin government in Dublin, and a united Ireland.

It also says:

For many in Ireland, McDonald’s ascension represents not just a generational transition within Sinn Féin — but a break with a past in which the party served as the political arm of the Provisional Irish Republican Army, the paramilitary organization that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland through force.

Politico says that her role in the abortion referendum “helped broaden her profile as a politician, and showed her ability to work in coalition”.

Asked if she could reform one thing about the EU, what it would be, McDonald told Politico:

Fundamental treaty change needed to reboot social, peaceful EU.

When it comes to her thoughts on the “biggest loss the UK faces as a result of Brexit”, McDonald said: