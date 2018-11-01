Mary Robinson appointed as chair of The Elders

FORMER PRESIDENT OF Ireland Mary Robinson has been appointed as chair of The Elders, an international non-governmental organisation of public figures noted as elder statesmen and human rights advocates.

The group of global leaders advocating for peace and human rights was founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

Robinson, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has become The Elders’ third chair, following in the footsteps of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Kofi Annan.

Robinson said taking up the role at “such a critical moment for peace, justice and human rights worldwide” is a huge honour.

Building on the powerful legacies of Archbishop Tutu and Kofi Annan, I am confident that our group’s voice can both be heard by leaders and amplify grassroots activists fighting for their rights.

Commenting on Robinson’s appointment, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that she takes up the position “at a time when the world needs to hear strong voices, such as Mary Robinson’s, advocating for multilateralism and international cooperation”.

“She brings great honour to Ireland in the process. I look forward to working with her in her new role and supporting her in whatever way I can,” Coveney said in a statement.