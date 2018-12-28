This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Robinson under fire for claiming Dubai princess is 'troubled'

Mary Robinson has come under fire for claiming that an Emirati princess who has stated she is being held against her will is “in the loving care of her family”.

By Christina Finn Friday 28 Dec 2018, 9:22 AM
30 minutes ago 5,681 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4415886

Dubai Missing Princess The UAE released the first images of Sheikha Latifa on Monday, months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India. Source: AP/PA Images

FORMER IRISH PRESIDENT Mary Robinson has been criticised for comments she made about a Dubai princess who was feared missing, calling her “troubled”. 

The princess who was last seen in March as she was forcibly removed from a boat following a failed escape was photographed for the first time alive and well with Robinson last week. 

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum is the daughter of Dubai’ ruler and prime minister. The 32-year-old hadn’t been seen or heard from in public since March. 

Maktoum announced in a video published in March she was fleeing the emirate. She managed to get herself onto a yacht in the Indian Ocean but this vessel was intercepted and she was removed back to Dubai.

Source: BBC News/YouTube

Human Rights Watch urged the Dubai authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the princess, saying her case could constitute “enforced disappearance”.

Amnesty International also called for the princess’ freedom and for those “holding her incommunicado” to be held accountable.

Last week, photos of the princess and Robinson emerged appearing to show the princess in good health and eating with the former UN human rights chief.

The photos were accompanied with a statement from the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stating that at the request of the family, Robinson former met with Sheikha Latifa in Dubai on 15 December. 

“Photographs taken during the afternoon they spent together have been shared, with their consent. During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires,” said the statement. 

Robinson spoke about the recent visit on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme yesterday stating that she had been invited by Princess Haya, wife of Dubai’s ruler, to “help with a family dilemma”. Robinson said she has been friends with Princess Haya for some time.

“The dilemma was that Latifa is vulnerable, she’s troubled. She made a video that she now regrets and she planned an escape, or what was part of a plan of escape,” Robinson said.

“I had lunch with her. She’s a very likeable young woman but clearly troubled, clearly needs the medical care that she is receiving.”

She added that the video the princess made about wanting to escape is now something she regrets. 

When pressed about whether the circumstances of the visit allowed her to judge the situation accurately, given that she was in the company of her family. 

Robinson said she was able to assess the situation and was assured she is being well looked after, though she said it was a “complicated situation”. 

Dubai Missing Princess The UAE released the first images of Sheikha Latifa last week months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India. Source: AP/PA Images

Robinson said the princess was suffering from “a serious medical situation” and receiving psychiatric care. She added her family do not want her to endure any more publicity. 

She said she has sent a report on the matter to Michelle Bachelet, the current UN high commissioner for human rights. 

Since her comments yesterday, the former Irish president has faced criticism from human rights campaigners. 

Radha Stirling, head of the rights group Detained in Dubai, said in a tweet about the interview that her remarks conform to the official narrative of the government. 

“Anyone familiar with Princess Latifa’s story who listened to the BBC Radio interview today with Mary Robinson will be astonished at the extent to which Mrs Robinson appeared to be reciting almost verbatim from Dubai’s script,” she said.

Executive Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division of Human Rights Watch, Sarah Leah Whitson also criticised Robinson: 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban
    85,006  102
    2
    		Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    59,173  72
    3
    		Sydney building evacuated for a second time after it moved 'one to two millimetres'
    37,899  24
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    4,148  0
    2
    		'Get everything in writing. That's a lesson I learned in a crude way'
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'My mobile started ringing. I recognised the dialling code: +679. Fiji'
    51,147  8
    2
    		'Being in a team with guys like Shearer and Owen is something I definitely appreciate more now'
    29,464  11
    3
    		'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    26,735  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Dornan's take on the Fifty Shades' fanbase proved my personal experience of it
    8,726  3
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    6,008  0
    3
    		FYI: People aren't too happy about North West's red lipstick in Kim's latest uploads
    5,620  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Man in his 80s dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve hospital fire
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    O' Cúiv on that 'rogue' NI candidate launch: 'I knew what I was doing. I'm happy to take the punishment. I did it for the greater good'
    O'Cúiv: 'FF seems to be saying that even if we are in government, things wouldn’t change'
    FIANNA FáIL
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country
    Trouble in the ranks: 'We've a health and housing crisis and our solution is to keep Fine Gael running the show'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie