Mary Robinson under fire for claiming Dubai princess is 'troubled'

The UAE released the first images of Sheikha Latifa on Monday, months after friends and supporters say she disappeared following commandos storming a boat carrying her off the coast of India. Source: AP/PA Images

FORMER IRISH PRESIDENT Mary Robinson has been criticised for comments she made about a Dubai princess who was feared missing, calling her “troubled”.

The princess who was last seen in March as she was forcibly removed from a boat following a failed escape was photographed for the first time alive and well with Robinson last week.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum is the daughter of Dubai’ ruler and prime minister. The 32-year-old hadn’t been seen or heard from in public since March.

Maktoum announced in a video published in March she was fleeing the emirate. She managed to get herself onto a yacht in the Indian Ocean but this vessel was intercepted and she was removed back to Dubai.

Human Rights Watch urged the Dubai authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the princess, saying her case could constitute “enforced disappearance”.

Amnesty International also called for the princess’ freedom and for those “holding her incommunicado” to be held accountable.

Last week, photos of the princess and Robinson emerged appearing to show the princess in good health and eating with the former UN human rights chief.

The photos were accompanied with a statement from the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stating that at the request of the family, Robinson former met with Sheikha Latifa in Dubai on 15 December.

“Photographs taken during the afternoon they spent together have been shared, with their consent. During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires,” said the statement.

Robinson spoke about the recent visit on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme yesterday stating that she had been invited by Princess Haya, wife of Dubai’s ruler, to “help with a family dilemma”. Robinson said she has been friends with Princess Haya for some time.

“The dilemma was that Latifa is vulnerable, she’s troubled. She made a video that she now regrets and she planned an escape, or what was part of a plan of escape,” Robinson said.

“I had lunch with her. She’s a very likeable young woman but clearly troubled, clearly needs the medical care that she is receiving.”

She added that the video the princess made about wanting to escape is now something she regrets.

When pressed about whether the circumstances of the visit allowed her to judge the situation accurately, given that she was in the company of her family.

Robinson said she was able to assess the situation and was assured she is being well looked after, though she said it was a “complicated situation”.

Robinson said the princess was suffering from “a serious medical situation” and receiving psychiatric care. She added her family do not want her to endure any more publicity.

She said she has sent a report on the matter to Michelle Bachelet, the current UN high commissioner for human rights.

Since her comments yesterday, the former Irish president has faced criticism from human rights campaigners.

Radha Stirling, head of the rights group Detained in Dubai, said in a tweet about the interview that her remarks conform to the official narrative of the government.

“Anyone familiar with Princess Latifa’s story who listened to the BBC Radio interview today with Mary Robinson will be astonished at the extent to which Mrs Robinson appeared to be reciting almost verbatim from Dubai’s script,” she said.

Executive Director of the Middle East and North Africa Division of Human Rights Watch, Sarah Leah Whitson also criticised Robinson: