This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who survived Las Vegas shooting was killed in California bar mass attack

Survivors of the Las Vegas shooting had sheltered in Borderline Bar and Grill the scene of America’s latest attack.

By Associated Press Friday 9 Nov 2018, 7:16 AM
36 minutes ago 4,322 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330965
Eva Mills, right, and Holden Grzywacz, two survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting, mourn the death of Sean Adler during a vigil.
Image: Jae C. Hong
Eva Mills, right, and Holden Grzywacz, two survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting, mourn the death of Sean Adler during a vigil.
Eva Mills, right, and Holden Grzywacz, two survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting, mourn the death of Sean Adler during a vigil.
Image: Jae C. Hong

BORDERLINE BAR AND Grill in California had become a safe haven for dozens of survivors of last year’s massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival, a place where they gathered for line dancing and drinks.

They found themselves in a terrifyingly familiar scene on Wednesday night, when bullets began flying once again. This time, gunfire claimed a Navy veteran who had lived through the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history a year ago.

“I already didn’t wish it on anybody to begin with for the first time,” Brendan Kelly said last night outside his Thousand Oaks home.

“The second time around doesn’t get any easier.”

Kelly, a 22-year-old Marine, said he heard “pop, pop” and instantly knew it was gunfire.

“The chills go up your spine. You don’t think it’s real — again,” he said.

The mother of the 27-year-old man killed in the latest attack , Telemachus ‘Tel’ Orfanos, said her son survived Vegas only to die inside Borderline, less than 10 minutes from his home in suburban Los Angeles.

“Here are my words: I want gun control,” said Susan Schmidt-Orfanos, her voice shaking with grief and rage.

“I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts.”

She said she wanted Congress “to pass gun control so no one else has a child that doesn’t come home.”

During Wednesday’s shooting, Kelly said he threw two of his friends to the floor and covered them with his body. Then he got a look at the shooter and the terror unfolding and decided they needed to escape.

Kelly said he dragged one woman out a back emergency exit and then, using his belt, T-shirt and Marine training, applied a tourniquet to his friend’s bleeding arm.

After the shooting was over, Kelly said he and another Marine friend helped victims alongside first responders. Two of his friends were among those killed.

Chandler Gunn, 23, told The Los Angeles Times that a friend who survived the Vegas shooting works at the bar. When Gunn learned about the shooting, he rushed to Borderline.

Gunn said his friend, whose name he didn’t provide, escaped safely out the back.

“There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice,” he said.

‘I’m alive and home safe’

In social media posts, Molly Mauer said she was at Borderline and also survived Vegas.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this again. I’m alive and home safe,” she said on Facebook.

In Las Vegas and Thousand Oaks, country music fans were the victims. Borderline features country music, and Wednesday was “college night” that drew many young people to the bar. The Last Vegas shooter targeted a crowd of country music fans gathered for the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Kelly has a large tattoo on his left arm memorialising the Las Vegas shooting, which killed 58 people. On his other arm last night, he still had his wristband from the California bar.

When the Las Vegas gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel room, Kelly said he threw a friend to the ground before helping get her out of the area and into a room. Armed with a knife in case an attacker came in, he hunkered down and waited with 40 other people for four hours.

He said living through Vegas changed his life. He doesn’t know how a second mass shooting will affect him down the road.

“Everywhere I go, everything I do is affected,” he said. “I don’t sit in a room with my back to the door. You’re always picking up on social cues. You’re always over analyzing people, trying to figure out if something were to go down, ‘What would I do?’”

Kelly said Borderline had become a safe haven for dozens of Vegas survivors: “It is our home.”

A few weeks after the Vegas shooting, the bar held a benefit concert for five people from the area who were killed, and now-eerie social media posts show a number of survivors holding up a “Route 91″ sign inside the bar at a six-month anniversary event.

Kelly said he’ll be looking to God for comfort in the coming weeks and months.

“I know that, being a religious person, that God is never going to give me anything more than I can handle,” he said. “I’m here for a reason.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    88,040  149
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    55,114  13
    3
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    52,483  25
    Fora
    1
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    382  0
    2
    		'My twins came nine weeks early - I was checking emails on my phone by an incubator'
    104  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    33,480  137
    2
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    32,844  19
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    27,955  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    7,709  1
    2
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    6,152  4
    3
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    5,785  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
    16-year-old girl missing from Swords found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie