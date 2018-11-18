"It was easier to deal with people by WhatsApp ... you don't have that word 'cancer' hanging between you"

MONIKA CROWLEY SAYS she only fully became aware of the power of the word ‘cancer’ when, after telling people about her diagnosis, she found they would sometimes avoid her.

The Dublin-based artist said some people would also cry when they met her and that it became easier to deal with people using WhatsApp or by phone.

You don’t have that word ‘cancer’ hanging between you.

Her experience taught her that many people thought of cancer as an older woman’s illness, and that not enough focus was given to young women dealing with breast cancer and its aftermath.

Using her creative skills she set up a pop-up art exhibition of pieces inspired by her illness and recovery in the Molesworth Gallery. The goal was to raise funds for the Mater Foundation, which helped her through her treatment.

I felt it was important to get people talking about young women and cancer.

Monika finished treatment in January this year. You can see her story here

The Mater Foundation is the official fundraising charity for the Mater Hospital.