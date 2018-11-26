UK 'grateful' after UAE issues pardon to British man it had sentenced to life in prison

THE UNITED ARAB Emirates (UAE) has pardoned a British researcher who was sentenced last week to life in prison for spying, an official statement said.

Matthew Hedges was among more than 700 prisoners pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the occasion of National Day.

“Mr Hedges will be permitted to leave the UAE once formalities are completed,” the statement said.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt expressed his gratitude at the news.

“Fantastic news about Matthew Hedges. Although we didn’t agree with charges we are grateful to UAE govt for resolving issue speedily,” Hunt said on Twitter.

More as we get it…

