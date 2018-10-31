This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sergeant Maurice McCabe to retire from An Garda Síochána

The whistleblower retires weeks after the Disclosures Tribunal found that he was “repulsively denigrated”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 7:11 AM
55 minutes ago 8,426 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4314200
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

SERGEANT MAURICE MCCABE is set to retire from An Garda Síochána, effective from midnight tonight.

The whistleblower leaves the force after 30 years of service, RTÉ has reported.

In recent years, he helped to draw deficiencies within the gardaí to public attention, including the fixed charge penalty notice scandal.

The Disclosures Tribunal looked into claims that senior gardaí ran a smear campaign against McCabe in the wake of his whistleblowing about wrongdoing in the force.

Chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the Tribunal was “convinced” there was a “campaign of calumny” by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan against Maurice McCabe.

It found that this was “actively aided” by former garda press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor, but that he didn’t do it “under orders”.

McCabe was “repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer”, the Tribunal noted.

Reacting to the report, the sergeant told RTÉ’s Prime Time that he was “very happy” with it but said knowing there was a campaign to slander him is “hard to take”.

McCabe also told Prime Time that he wished the publication of the report would allow him to move forward. 

“We haven’t read it all yet, but we’re so thrilled. Because it means it’s finished for us now, all is over. I can get back to my normal job hopefully,” he said.

During the period when he was raising allegations of wrongdoing within the gardaí, two Ministers for Justice – Alan Shatter and Frances Fitzgerald -  and two garda commissioners – Callinan and Nóirín O’Sullivan – resigned their positions. 

Following the publication of the report, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan told the Dáil that he apologised to McCabe and his family on behalf of the State. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bodies of two sisters found taped together on New York river bank
    53,120  10
    2
    		Murderer, Irish-American gangster, FBI informer: The Whitey Bulger story
    48,054  42
    3
    		Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    40,575  73
    Fora
    1
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    365  0
    2
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		Stoke City will respect James McClean's decision not to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day
    25,450  68
    2
    		'If I don't stay in Cork, I won't be signing for another League of Ireland team'
    23,761  13
    3
    		Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    21,097  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    7,357  4
    2
    		Someone needs to tell Jon Bon Jovi that hating the Kardashians isn't a personality trait
    5,308  1
    3
    		Pharrell Williams issued a ban after Donald Trump played 'Happy' following the synagogue shooting
    4,854  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Zebin? GardaÃ­ appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    ITALY
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie