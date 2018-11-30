Poll: Would you watch May and Corbyn face off in a Brexit debate?

THE UK PRIME Minister Theresa May and her rival opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have agreed to a live, televised debate on the eve of the crucial Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

Neither side have been able to agree on a host broadcaster as of yet for the Sunday 9 December debate, with May’s preference for BBC and Corbyn’s for ITV.

The Brexit deal won’t be decided on by the people of Britain (as far we know right now) however, but the 600+ MPs in parliament will be deciding the UK’s path forward.

Nevertheless, it gives both party leaders the chance to set out their stalls to the British public, the EU and the rest of the world, with a lot of riding on this deal getting through as far as Ireland is concerned.

So, tonight we’re asking you: Would you watch May and Corbyn face off in a Brexit debate?

