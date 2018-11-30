This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you watch May and Corbyn face off in a Brexit debate?

There’s a lot riding on the deal going through the House of Commons from the Irish perspective.

By Sean Murray Friday 30 Nov 2018, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,578 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4370127
Image: John Stillwell/PA Images
Image: John Stillwell/PA Images

THE UK PRIME Minister Theresa May and her rival opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have agreed to a live, televised debate on the eve of the crucial Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

Neither side have been able to agree on a host broadcaster as of yet for the Sunday 9 December debate, with May’s preference for BBC and Corbyn’s for ITV.

The Brexit deal won’t be decided on by the people of Britain (as far we know right now) however, but the 600+ MPs in parliament will be deciding the UK’s path forward.

Nevertheless, it gives both party leaders the chance to set out their stalls to the British public, the EU and the rest of the world, with a lot of riding on this deal getting through as far as Ireland is concerned.

So, tonight we’re asking you:  Would you watch May and Corbyn face off in a Brexit debate?


Poll Results:





COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
