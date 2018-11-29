May and Corbyn agree to debate Brexit on live TV

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have agreed to debate each other on Brexit just two days before MPs vote on Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement.

However the two party leaders have yet to settle on what TV channel should broadcast the discussion. May has agreed to the BBC’s proposal while Corbyn has indicated that he prefers ITV’s format.

The BBC debate would be screened at 8pm on Sunday 9 December while the ITV option would take place on the same day but slightly earlier so as not to clash with the final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Like everyone else, we've just heard the Prime Minister has accepted the BBC’s offer to take part in a debate on the Brexit deal on Sunday 9 December. We’re delighted she’s agreed and hope to hear soon from the Labour party. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 29, 2018 Source: BBC News Press Team /Twitter

Shortly before midday today Downing Street said it had accepted the BBC’s proposal. The broadcaster said it is “delighted” that May has agreed to the debate, adding that they “hope to hear soon” from the Labour Party.

It also said it has been discussing debate formats with both parties and will announce further details soon.

However a Labour spokesman said discussions are still ongoing and Sky News is reporting that the party is still “unhappy” about some of the arrangements.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning show today Corbyn said he prefers ITV’s offering because it doesn’t clash with the finale of the reality TV show.

Earlier this week he said that he would “relish” the opportunity to debate with the prime minister about her “botched Brexit deal and the future of our country”.

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said the BBC debate would include a panel of people involved in the Brexit debate.