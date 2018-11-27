This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Johnny Depp tried to do A Rainy Night in Soho': Shane MacGowan ties the knot with long-term partner

MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Copenhagen.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 9,315 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4361913
Image: victoriamaryclarke via Instagram
Image: victoriamaryclarke via Instagram

THE POGUES LEAD singer Shane MacGowan has married his long-term partner Victoria Mary Clarke at a ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark. 

MacGowan and Clarke tied the knot in a civil ceremony in the Danish capital yesterday, after being engaged for 11 years.

MacGowan shot to fame with his Irish-British band The Pogues in the 80s and is a well-known figure in Ireland.

Born to Irish parents in Kent, England, MacGowan and the Pogues fused traditional Irish music with a raucous punk style to shoot to fame with popular songs like Fairytale of New York, the Irish Rover and Fiesta. 

Clarke is a writer and journalist born in Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Ryan Tubridy Show this morning, Clarke said that the pair and their close friends and family had a lovely day.

“It was actually so beautiful. I couldn’t have imagined it being more beautiful. I know that sounds really corny,” she said. 

She said the ceremony was well-attended, with movie star Johnny Depp attempting to sing Pogues’ song A Rainy Night in Soho to the couple, but MacGowan had to stop him. 

“He said stop, I don’t want to hear it…. but then he did Astral Weeks which was absolutely gorgeous,” she said. 

Clarke also thanked the public and everyone who was interested in the wedding and had wished the couple well.  

