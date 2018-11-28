This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor McGregor given six-month driving ban for speeding

McGregor was handed the ban today in Naas.

By Louise McCarthy Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 12,034 Views 38 Comments
McGregor entering the Naas courthouse this afternoon.
Image: Louise McCarthy
Image: Louise McCarthy
McGregor entering the Naas courthouse this afternoon.
Image: Louise McCarthy

IRISH UFC STAR Conor McGregor has been banned from driving for six months for speeding at Naas District Court this afternoon.

McGregor was also fined €1,000 for the incident, which occurred in October of last year.  

Charges of not having a driving licence and not producing a driving licence were withdrawn today.

Garda evidence outlined how the 30-year-old former UFC champion was driving at a speed of 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, at Kill, Co Kildare, on 11 October, 2017, at 10.57pm.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he is very fortunate that the state did not charge him with dangerous driving or careless driving and that he was treated in the same manner as someone doing 60 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Garda evidence told the court how he was driving a blue Range Rover at the time. 

Garda evidence outlined that he gave his parent’s address in Lucan because he could not recall his address in Co Kildare.

Represented by Defence Solicitor, Graham Kenny, he pleaded guilty to speeding. The accused did not appear in court last Wednesday and had been ordered to appear today.

Garda evidence outlined how the accused had previous road traffic offences.

Sergeant Michael Keevans who stopped McGregor on the date in question told the court today:

He was polite on the night. He was issued with a fixed penalty notice and did not pay it.

Judge Zaidan said that he would bear in mind that he was courteous and that he appears to be remorseful.

He said that dangerous driving was not a great example to set to teenagers.

He banned McGregor from driving for six months and fined him €1,000. The maximum fine is €2,000.

Louise McCarthy

