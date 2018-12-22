Man (20s) dies in Meath road crash

A MAN IN 20s has died following a road crash last night at Boynabought, Kilmainhamwood in Kells, Co Meath.

Gardaí attended the scene just after 8pm where two cars had been involved in a crash.

The 24-year-old who was fatally injured was a passenger in one of the cars.

Two men – who were the drivers of the cars – were both taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where they are receiving treatment this morning.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic teams, and diversions are in place.

The coroner has also been notified of the death.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.