'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR was dubbed a “disgrace” in the Dáil today when he held up a poster relating to medicinal cannabis use.

Breaching the House rules (displaying posters and other props is not permitted in the chamber) the Taoiseach held up a poster a concerned constituent had brought to his attention.

He alleged it was from an opposition party, a remark Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said he wanted withdrawn from the record.

Kenny asked the Taoiseach what the hold up was in rolling out the medicinal cannabis programme, which the government committed to almost two years ago.

Varadkar said the delay is due to problems finding a supplier, stating that the product needs to be quality assured and of a certain standard. He said the UK is running into similar problems.

A recent statement from the Department of Health said officials had recently visited Denmark for meetings with a number of government regulatory bodies and other stakeholders in the medical cannabis production and supply chain.

Holding up the poster, the Taoiseach said he was very concerned about “misinformation” around health matters being spread.

“You are a disgrace. It’s a disgrace. This is the lowest thing I’ve seen in this place,” said Kenny in the Dáil today, adding that countless families are being left with no help from the government.

“I think the deputy doth protest too much,” said Varadkar.