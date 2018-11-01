This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Medical cannabis products can now be prescribed in Northern Ireland

The move has been welcomed by some, while others say the new rules are still too restrictive.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,553 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4316450
Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy pictured outside the Home Office in London in June.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images
Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy pictured outside the Home Office in London in June.
Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy pictured outside the Home Office in London in June.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS will be available on prescription in Northern Ireland and the UK from today.

Specialist doctors will only be able to prescribe such products in a limited number of circumstances where other medicines have failed.

There has been a high-profile campaign to relax regulations around cannabis-based products for medicinal use, with a number of families going public with their stories.

Medicinal cannabis oil was seized from the mother of a young Tyrone boy at Heathrow Airport in London as she returned from Canada in June.

Charlotte Caldwell said the oil helps ease the symptoms endured by her son Billy (13), who suffers from a severe form of epilepsy. He began the treatment in the US, where medical marijuana is legal, in 2016.

Caldwell said Billy was seizure-free for more than 300 days while on the medication, but started to have seizures again once he stopped taking the oil.

After a public outcry, the UK Government granted a licence to allow Billy to use cannabis oil. 

‘Other treatment options exhausted’ 

In a statement, NHS England said cannabis-based products for medicinal use “should only be prescribed for indications where there is clear published evidence of benefit or UK Guidelines and in patients where there is a clinical need which cannot be met by a licensed medicine and where established treatment options have been exhausted”.

The move has been welcomed by some, while others say the new rules are still too restrictive.

The MS Society UK told BBC News the guidance made access to treatments “much more limited than we were led to believe”.

Genevieve Edwards, from the society, said: “We’re calling on NHS England to revisit this guidance urgently, and engage with neurological experts to ensure people with MS are not left disappointed and unable to access the right treatment for them.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a huge amount of fires spread out across the city tonight
    52,772  80
    2
    		South Dublin pharmacist arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal prescription drugs trade
    39,508  20
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    37,991  50
    Fora
    1
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    223  0
    2
    		How the Chinese system of 'guanxi' helped take Dublin's OCE Technology into space
    126  0
    3
    		Four Star Pizza is eyeing a move into Britain as it hits saturation point in Ireland
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers
    41,045  31
    2
    		Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    28,024  8
    3
    		'It's very strange how the international management team overlook this league'
    26,128  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chrissy Teigen's recent trolling proves it's often little more than a bid for attention
    6,550  2
    2
    		Louis Theroux's 'sensual eating' hasn't changed his stance on polyamory
    6,108  0
    3
    		How Nicole Kidman's weird little fashion rule could be having a negative impact on her daughters
    5,956  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    'Muzzle of weapon was pressed against head' of man whose dismembered remains were found, court hears
    DUBLIN
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    Funeral of promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds to take place in Dublin
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    COURT
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie