Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Officials travel abroad to help sort out Ireland's problem in sourcing medicinal cannabis

The government is finding it difficult to find a quality assured supplier of cannabis and a supplier that can export its products to Ireland.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/Swapan Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Swapan Photography

HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS travelled abroad last week to help sort out Ireland’s difficulty in accessing cannabis product for the new medicinal access scheme.

It’s been nearly two years since Health Minister Simon Harris announced that a medicinal cannabis access programme is to be established, but as of yet no scheme has been rolled out. 

The delay is being blamed on the government running into problems finding a quality assured supplier of cannabis and a supplier that can export its products to Ireland.

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that officials from his department travelled abroad last week in order to assist with the difficulties in accessing cannabis product and to learn from the experience of other countries that have faced similar problems.

The minister said “huge progress” was being made in rolling out the scheme, stating that last week his officials visited other countries to learn what can be done to help roll out the initiative. 

Like many other countries that have decided to legalise cannabis for medicinal use, the issue of obtaining quality supply is challenging, he said. 

The access programme aims to allow access to cannabis-based therapies for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis, those experiencing nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, and those with severe, refractory and treatment-resistant epilepsy.

Despite reports to the contrary, Harris confirmed that under the scheme medicinal cannabis CBD and THC will be permitted. 

The health department states that the difficulty it is facing is that only two countries, Canada and the Netherlands, currently permit export of such cannabis products, which meet acceptable quality control standards, beyond their borders.

The department said it is not aware that quality-approved medical cannabis products are available on the UK market.

The health minister said he or his department have no control in relation to business decisions taken by commercial product manufacturers abroad and has no powers to compel such companies to supply their products to Irish market.

The Netherlands permits exports of cannabis dried herb, but does not permit commercial export of their oil-based cannabis formulations. Therefore, medical cannabis oils can only be procured from the Netherlands by patients who present a valid medical prescription to an authorised Dutch-based pharmacy.

Until this is all figured out, doctors are operating under the current ministerial licensing route, which allows them to prescribe medical cannabis for their patients.

Licences have now been granted for twelve individual patients, the majority of whom are obtaining their medical cannabis from a Dutch pharmacy on foot of their medical prescription.

Until the access scheme is up and running, patients are forced to source the prescribed medical cannabis-based product from a pharmacy in the Netherlands.

As the months drag on, questions are now being asked about what the hold up is. 

Today, People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny will hold a press conference with parents who are campaigning for access to medicinal cannabis, including long time campaigner Vera Twomey.

Kenny states that his Cannabis for Medicinal Use Regulation Bill 2016 is currently under an effective embargo by the government despite the majority of the Dáil voting to pass the Bill.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

