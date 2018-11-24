This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emma Mhic Mhathúna among Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards finalists

Pat Hume, the wife of civil rights leader John Hume, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Awards at tonight’s ceremony.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 7:35 AM
37 minutes ago 822 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355983
Image: Irish Red Cross
Image: Irish Red Cross

FINALISTS FOR THIS year’s Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards include the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna, housing agency Ó Cualann and RTÉ journalist Katie Hannon. 

The awards – which include a Humanitarian of the Year honour – take place this evening in Dublin.

Nominated for the Student Initiative Awards are Niveta Ramakrishnan – who helped organise “Fáilte: Facing the Global Refugee Crisis” for the Royal College of Surgeons.

Tullamore College Students, who campaigned to prevent their classmate - 14-year-old Nigerian student Nonso Moujeke – from being deported, are also nominated.

As is 19-year-old student Jessie Clohisey, who set up Sail Against Suicide.

For their journalism, Maggie O’Kane, Shaunagh Connaire and RTÉ Prime Time’s Katie Hannon are nominated. 

O’Kane implemented and sustained The Guardian’s Global Media Campaign against Female Genital Mutilation and has now formalised the entity as an independent charity.

For the past two years, Connaire has reported on the lives Syrian refugees in the Middle East and Europe while RTÉ’s Hannon is nominated for her four-year work on the Maurice McCabe story

Tech for Good Dublin, Ó Cualann housing agency and FoodCloud are finalists for the Innovation for Change Award while Pat Hume – wife of former SDLP leader John Hume – will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

original (3) The late Emma Mhic Mhathúna Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The late Emma Mhic Mhathúna – who was diagnosed with terminal cancer following two incorrect smear test results – is nominated for Humanitarian of the Year for her work surrounding the cervical screening controversy.

The mother-of-five launched legal action and received a settlement of €7.5 million.

Related Read

24.11.18 'An invisible actor': The Irishman who delivered aid to 30,000 people in war-torn Syria

Mhic Mhathúna became one the most public figures throughout the controversy and was one of 209 women whose smear tests had been incorrectly read. She died on 7 October. 

Mark Mullan – who negotiated with Syrian authorities for the delivery of aid to assist 30,000 people in eastern Ghouta – is also nominated for Humanitarian of the Year.

Alice Leahy, who established the Alice Leahy Trust in 1975 – a social and health service for homeless people – is also nominated. 

Tonight’s Irish Red Cross awards aim to raise funds for vulnerable children and families in Ireland and overseas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    64,853  64
    2
    		Parasites that inspired Alien monster wash up on Kerry beach
    44,428  13
    3
    		'Bomber' nickname causes mid-flight trouble for Eoin Liston
    43,270  24
    Fora
    1
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    400  0
    2
    		'It's a very big ask to build it there': The unlikely case for an 'airport city' in the midlands
    97  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    50,855  15
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    39,540  166
    3
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    35,887  65
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    16,392  3
    2
    		Liam Payne is turning his gaff into a "lad's pad" since Cheryl moved out... it's The Dredge
    10,369  1
    3
    		Here's what all the celebs got up to for Thanksgiving
    5,129  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    COURTS
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Man (44) jailed for breaking bones in ex-partner's face and tearing clumps of hair out
    GARDAí
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    IRELAND
    âThey should be banging his door downâ: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie