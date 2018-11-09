This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland

Another 20-year-old man is currently before the courts in connection with the case.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 9 Nov 2018, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 3,163 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332778

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of 34-year-old David Boland during an incident in Kildare earlier this month.

David died from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident on 1 November on Duke Street in Athy. On 2 November, two men were arrested by gardaí - one 20-year-old man is currently before the courts and charged in connection with the case.

The two men arrested in Athy this afternoon brings the total to four arrests in connection with the case. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations.

It is understood that David arrived to the scene where he was found at around 5.30am, when a house party was taking place in the area.

Following the attack, his car was taken from the scene and burnt out about 200m away.

At the time, Superintendent Martin Walker said: “From our enquiries to date we understand a number of people were in the vicinity when this incident occurred and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Duke Street area at approximately 5.30am [yesterday] morning to come forward.

We would also appeal to passing motorists, and in particular those with dash cam footage, to contact us here at the incident room.
A silver/grey Audi was driven from the scene following the incident to nearby Woodstock Street where it was set alight, again we would appeal to anyone with information on the movements of this car to come forward.

