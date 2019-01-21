Two more men arrested over Derry car bomb

The fire after the explosion on Saturday night.

TWO MORE HAVE been arrested in connection with a car bomb attack that happened in Derry city on Saturday night.

The explosion occurred shortly after 8pm outside the courthouse on Bishop Street in the city centre.

The men, aged 34 and 42, were arrested in the city yesterday evening.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested yesterday morning. All four men remain in custody.

The PSNI has released footage of the moment the car exploded outside the courthouse.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton told reporters yesterday: “Fortunately, it didn’t kill anybody and fortunately it didn’t cause widespread damage but, clearly, it was a very significant attempt to kill people here in this community.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the attack as an “appalling, reckless and cynical act of terror”.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact PSNI on 101. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.