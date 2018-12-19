This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin

All three men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,754 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4404410
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin after attempting to steal a wallet from a member of the public in the city centre. 

The arrests were made as part of an initiative to combat theft in the city.

The three men, aged 43, 33 and 19, were arrested on Dame Court yesterday afternoon. 

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and have been charged in relation to a number of theft and fraud offences. 

All three men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning. 

48379487_10156592678338001_8067276435452067840_n Source: An Garda Síochána

During the course of the arrests, a number of phones were seized. Gardaí are now hoping to return the phones to their owners. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

