Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin after attempting to steal a wallet from a member of the public in the city centre.

The arrests were made as part of an initiative to combat theft in the city.

The three men, aged 43, 33 and 19, were arrested on Dame Court yesterday afternoon.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and have been charged in relation to a number of theft and fraud offences.

All three men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning.

Source: An Garda Síochána

During the course of the arrests, a number of phones were seized. Gardaí are now hoping to return the phones to their owners.

