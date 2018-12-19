Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following the discovery of a suspected explosive device in Navan, Co Meath shortly after midnight on Monday.

At around 12.05am, gardaÃ­ on routine patrol stopped a van at Brewshill, Navan.Â

Following a search of the van, they discovered a suspected explosive device.Â

The two occupants of the van, a man in his 50s and a man in his late 20s, were arrested. They were detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.Â

An Army EOD team were called and a controlled explosion was carried out on the device, which they described as viable.Â

The two men are due to appear at Meath District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in relation to the incident.Â

