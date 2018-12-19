This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath

The device was found following a search of a van in Navan in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 8:03 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE been charged following the discovery of a suspected explosive device in Navan, Co Meath shortly after midnight on Monday.

At around 12.05am, gardaÃ­ on routine patrol stopped a van at Brewshill, Navan.Â 

Following a search of the van, they discovered a suspected explosive device.Â 

The two occupants of the van, a man in his 50s and a man in his late 20s, were arrested. They were detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.Â 

An Army EOD team were called and a controlled explosion was carried out on the device, which they described as viable.Â 

The two men are due to appear at Meath District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in relation to the incident.Â 

Comments are closed as people have been charged.Â 

